Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: A potential game changer in the SA power sector

UCT’s Anton Eberhard tells Peter Bruce that he remains quietly confident that the government will meet the independent power targets set in the Integrated Resource Plan

09 February 2021 - 07:00

The government may be looking at procuring nuclear power and the electricity regulator may just have stopped Eskom from buying in power from eight private sector generators.

But that’s just life in South African power generation. UCT’s professor Anton Eberhard tells Peter Bruce in this fascinating episode of Podcasts From the Edge that he remains quietly confident that the government, distracted and stretched though it might be, will indeed meet the independent power targets it has set itself in the Integrated Resource Plan.

With Australia now installing 1,000MW-plus batteries, Eberhard also flags rapidly developing battery technology as a potential game changer in the South African power sector. Until then, gas-filled ships feeding onshore turbines could also help and when they’re no longer needed why, they could just float off somewhere else.

JUSTICE MALALA: SOEs and the big turnaround lie

The problem with our parastatals is the shareholder: it hasn’t the will or the backbone to take the tough decisions
Opinion
5 days ago

Gwede Mantashe under pressure to shift energy goalposts

The ANC, Busa and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter have all added their voices to the call for reforms
National
5 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Putting a just energy transition at centre of Sona would be a winner

Unlike speeches of past years, a substantive and awe-inspiring presidential address would raise the bar
Opinion
1 week ago

More dark times loom for SA

Eskom’s power supply forecast puts SA at code red for the next three months. Energy experts expect electricity constraints to be the norm for much ...
Features
1 week ago

