WATCH: Why Nersa awarded Eskom an extra R6bn

Business Day TV talks to a panel experts about the implications of the National Electricity Regulator of SA’s recent decision

29 January 2021 - 07:43 Business Day TV
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has announced that Eskom can recover an extra R6bn from its customers.

The news may be welcomed by the cash-strapped utility but not by consumers, who are already struggling financially with rising electricity prices.

Business Day TV spoke to Nhlanhla Gumede, full-time regulator member of electricity and chairperson of the electricity subcommittee at Nersa, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, general manager for regulation at Eskom, and energy analyst Ted Blom.

