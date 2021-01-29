WATCH: Why Nersa awarded Eskom an extra R6bn

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has announced that Eskom can recover an extra R6bn from its customers.

The news may be welcomed by the cash-strapped utility but not by consumers, who are already struggling financially with rising electricity prices.

Business Day TV spoke to Nhlanhla Gumede, full-time regulator member of electricity and chairperson of the electricity subcommittee at Nersa, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, general manager for regulation at Eskom, and energy analyst Ted Blom.