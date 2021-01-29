News Leader
WATCH: Why Nersa awarded Eskom an extra R6bn
Business Day TV talks to a panel experts about the implications of the National Electricity Regulator of SA’s recent decision
29 January 2021 - 07:43
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has announced that Eskom can recover an extra R6bn from its customers.
The news may be welcomed by the cash-strapped utility but not by consumers, who are already struggling financially with rising electricity prices.
Business Day TV spoke to Nhlanhla Gumede, full-time regulator member of electricity and chairperson of the electricity subcommittee at Nersa, Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, general manager for regulation at Eskom, and energy analyst Ted Blom.
