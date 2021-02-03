Eskom chief André de Ruyter says mines’ power bills are cheap in dollars
De Ruyter backs cost-reflective tariffs he says are critical to easing Eskom’s financial predicament
03 February 2021 - 05:10
SA miners and other industries selling to international markets, which have cited Eskom tariffs as a major impediment to growth and a source of jobs destruction, ought to view their power bills in dollars, says Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Speaking at a webinar hosted by ENSafrica on Tuesday, De Ruyter advocated for cost-reflective tariffs that he said are critical to easing Eskom’s financial predicament, which is underscored by a R480bn debt burden. He was speaking ahead of the 27th Investing in African Mining Indaba, which features companies that are among the most intensive electricity users...
