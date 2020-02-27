News & Fox Markets maul Shoprite It’s the retailer’s bad luck that solid results emerge now, as jitters affect the globe BL PREMIUM

"It’s been a busy few months for us," Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht told the assembled analysts at the retailer’s half-year results presentation this week.

It was probably something of an understatement: there were wage negotiations, load-shedding, currency devaluations in its African businesses outside SA, and placating customers in Nigeria seeking retribution for the xenophobic attacks in SA.