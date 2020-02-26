News Leader
WATCH: How store expansion paid off for Shoprite
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
26 February 2020 - 10:16
Store expansion has boosted Shoprite’s interim earnings.
The retailer grew sales by 7% with the domestic market showing sales growth of 10% as the group gained market share.
The company is eyeing a larger share of SA’s premium food retail market, while its rest of Africa operations are battling currency issues.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht to discuss the results.