News & Fox Tongaat AGM: why so discreet? Fund managers didn’t bother to go to the AGM, saying they prefer to handle their concerns in private discussions BL PREMIUM

Between September 2017 and March 2019, four of the country’s most powerful fund managers spent billions of rands of their clients’ money buying up shares in sugar giant Tongaat Hulett.Then in March, Tongaat confirmed there had been a series of "accounting irregularities" and those shares, already at a low, shed nearly half their value again. Eventually, in June, Tongaat’s shares were suspended from trading on the JSE.It has since emerged, in a forensic report by PwC, that there was a litany of "undesirable accounting practices" and "governance failures", committed by 10 former executives, which caused Tongaat’s profits to be overstated.Yet despite these four asset managers having effectively been duped, not one of them bothered pitching up at Tongaat’s AGM last week to ask questions.And it seems there are no immediate plans to go after the group’s external auditors, Deloitte.(Of the four — Allan Gray, PSG, the Public Investment Corp and Investec — only Allan Gray and PSG responded t...