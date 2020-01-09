Tongaat Hulett shareholders approve changes to board powers

Shareholders of embattled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett have voted in favour of a number of resolutions changing the powers of the company’s board, including those governing the filling of vacant director positions.

In the midst of an accounting scandal, 2019 saw the company’s share price lose more than three quarters and numerous directors resign, including the chair of its audit and compliance committee, Jenitha John, in May.

Shareholders have voted in favour of a new memorandum of incorporation (MOI), which allows the board to appoint temporary directors pending a formal election at an annual general meeting. Previously, a general meeting was required for temporarily filling a vacant position.

Tongaat Hulett said in a statement 91.36% of shareholders voted in favour of the new MOI, with votes cast representing 56.25% of shares in issue.

An MOI sets out the rights duties and responsibilities of shareholders, directors and others within a company.

Other changes include the minimum number of directors, with the company now only needing a minimum of four, from five previously. Should the number fall below this threshold, the board can continue to act for a maximum of three months, while previously it would only have the power to fill vacancies or call a general meeting.

The new MOI is to be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Tongaat said on Thursday.

Tongaat continues to grapple with an accounting scandal, and had requested the suspension of its shares in June, saying it could not be sure of the underlying value of its assets.

It said at the end of November it would pursue claims against 10 executives, after a PwC probe identified a number of undesirable accounting practices.

Executives fingered include former CEO Peter Staude, who stepped down in October 2018.

