Companies / Land & Agriculture

Tongaat Hulett shareholders approve changes to board powers

09 January 2020 - 10:28 karl gernetzky
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT

Shareholders of embattled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett have voted in favour of a number of resolutions changing the powers of the company’s board, including those governing the filling of vacant director positions.

In the midst of an accounting scandal, 2019 saw the company’s share price lose more than three quarters and numerous directors resign, including the chair of its audit and compliance committee, Jenitha John, in May.

Shareholders have voted in favour of a new memorandum of incorporation (MOI), which allows the board to appoint temporary directors pending a formal election at an annual general meeting. Previously, a general meeting was required for temporarily filling a vacant position.

Tongaat Hulett said in a statement 91.36% of shareholders voted in favour of the new MOI, with votes cast representing 56.25% of shares in issue.

An MOI sets out the rights duties and responsibilities of shareholders, directors and others within a company.

Other changes include the minimum number of directors, with the company now only needing a minimum of four, from five previously. Should the number fall below this threshold, the board can continue to act for a maximum of three months, while previously it would only have the power to fill vacancies or call a general meeting.

The new MOI is to be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Tongaat said on Thursday.

Tongaat continues to grapple with an accounting scandal, and had requested the suspension of its shares in June, saying it could not be sure of the underlying value of its assets. 

It said at the end of November it would pursue claims against 10 executives, after a PwC probe identified a number of undesirable accounting practices.

Executives fingered include former CEO Peter Staude, who stepped down in October 2018.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tongaat considers civil action against Peter Staude and other former executives

The sugar company has named 10 executives implicated in the PwC investigation
Companies
1 month ago

PIC can challenge confidentiality claims that keep Steinhoff report under wraps

But perhaps SA's single-largest equity investor should first consider setting a precedent with an easier target, Tongaat
Companies
1 month ago

Tongaat writedowns surge to R11.8bn amid Zimbabwean land expropriation

The company previously estimated its 2018 results would need to be impaired by up to R4.5bn
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tongaat wants JSE share suspension to stay until late January

Companies / Industrials

Tongaat asks shareholders for R4bn

Companies / Industrials

Tongaat writedowns surge to R11.8bn amid Zimbabwean land expropriation

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.