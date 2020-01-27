ACCOUNTING SCANDAL
Tongaat chair says those behind irregularities will be held liable
Louis von Zeuner says the matter has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority and the JSE
27 January 2020 - 05:10
Those responsible for the accounting scandal that has threatened to derail 127-year-old sugar producer Tongaat Hulett will be held accountable, chair Louis von Zeuner told shareholders on Friday.
Tongaat is embroiled in messy irregularities that have resulted in an unprecedented restatement of 2018 financial results in December, which showed a R11.9bn reduction in equity.
