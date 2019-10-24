CAROLINE SOUTHEY: Financial journalism still very pale and male

The FM was where I started my career in financial journalism. And where I ended it.

It all began in 1979. I was serving a miserable apprenticeship at the Pretoria News when a friend who worked at the FM told me there had been some senior resignations — due to objections to the editorship of Stephen Mulholland — and the magazine was hiring.

I was interviewed by Tony Koenderman and offered a position writing in a junior capacity for the business section. I was thrilled.

My job was to shadow a senior reporter writing profiles of senior businesspeople. When someone not too important came along I was allowed to venture out on my own.

In less than a year I’d been offered a junior role in the politics team. Before I knew it, I was writing about trade unions — black unions had just been legalised. It was an extraordinarily exciting, and terrifying, time. I found myself confronted by the deep contradictions of being a strong trade union supporter writing for a magazine that viewed them with deep suspicion and antagonism.

I learnt some of my best journalism know-how during this period. Writing under the guidance of the political editor, Peter Wilhelm, we navigated an environment fraught with danger. He taught me some political skills — working stealthily rather than confrontationally — and what good writing as well as meticulous editing looked like. I wasn’t always an exemplary student, though I tried to sharpen my skills by spending Friday and Saturday evenings on the down-table subs’ desk at the Sunday Express.