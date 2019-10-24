Where the FM got it wrong

The Naspers share hit a peak of R4,090 in November 2017. In June 2009, when the share was at R185.88, we said this about what has become one of SA’s best-performing companies:

Naspers’s value has increased in the past three months to a market capitalisation of R80bn. Its p:e ratio of 20.9 against the media sector’s 16.1 and the Alsi’s 10.5 makes Naspers look relatively overpriced.

And in July 2011, when the share price reached R380.07, we said:

Analysts feel Naspers is fairly valued, trading at a historical p:e of 3.5, which excludes its investment in Tencent and Mail.ru. These investments are worth around R312.27 a share and R32.66 a share respectively and will remain the key drivers of future growth. These investments have a high risk profile and investors should adopt a wait-and-see approach.