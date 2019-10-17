EXCLUSIVE: Windfall for tainted Sars executives
Tainted executives are leaving the tax agency in droves, but some of them have quit in exchange for a tidy payout
17 October 2019 - 05:00
The clean-up at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is continuing apace, but senior officials who served under former commissioner Tom Moyane have received payouts to leave the embattled tax collector.
The FM understands that former Sars IT boss Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane agreed to a six-month payout. Her resignation, along with that of former group head of employment relations Luther Lebelo, was announced this month.
