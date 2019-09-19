News & Fox Will Brian Joffe’s Long4Life take a bite out of Spur? Deal-maker’s acumen could spice up the restaurant franchisor’s cautious expansion recipe BL PREMIUM

Long4Life, the investment company headed by the JSE’s deal-making doyen, Brian Joffe, appears to have developed an appetite for eateries.The latest shareholder register for restaurant business Spur Corp shows the presence of Long4Life via two subsidiaries, Long 18 and Long 36.These entities have recently accumulated close to 1-million shares in Spur with a value of around R22m.While this is still a small foray, the possibility of cash-flush Long4Life building a more influential stake in Spur might not be an unreasonable prospect.Long4Life’s investment strategy involves taking positions in lifestyle-focused consumer companies. The group’s portfolio spans Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse as well as beauty outlet Sorbet and beverages (Chill Beverages and Inhle Beverages).Spur — which aside from its eponymous family restaurant brand also owns RocoMamas, Panarottis, Hussar Grill and John Dory’s — would fit Long4Life’s investment criteria. It is a conservatively managed operatio...