Brian Joffe’s in a buying mood

US sanctions on Huawei dent risk appetite and soften losses
Selloff in telecoms company due to expected cataclysmic fall after the kick in the pants has been mild, but attack on ecommerce firm worked
The commission says despite increase in indelible agent, application of Vaseline enabled voters to remove ink mark
Maurencia Gillion is being probed for failing to obey the party’s instruction to return the money
Struggling sugar and property group says it has wrapped up a waiver and undertaking deal relating to its SA debts
Moody's analyst says SA's credit rating remains at risk without effective policies to reverse low growth, steadily rising debt and leveraged state-owned enterprises
Richard Dearlove says Huawei threatens Britain’s security as the fight between Huawei and the US is being compared to the Cold War arms race
Organisers have been in 'very productive conversations' with SA
Saseka is the perfect example of the new luxury — no bling or shine, just comfort, writes Julia Freemantle
