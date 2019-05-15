Companies / Retail & Consumer

Brian Joffe’s in a buying mood

Long4Life is sitting on a more than R1bn cash pile as it looks for acquisitions but finding suitable takeover targets has not been easy

BL PREMIUM
15 May 2019 - 18:39 Larry Claasen

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.