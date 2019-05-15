News Leader
WATCH: Sorbet boosts Long4Life’s annual performance
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe discusses the group's annual financial performance with Business Day TV
15 May 2019 - 16:57
Long4Life's bet on Sorbet is paying off. The beauty and grooming business grew annual revenue 19% to reach the R100m mark for the first time.
This performance, which Long4Life says “exceeded expectations”, helped the group report a surge in total revenue to R3.6bn.
Business Day TV caught up with Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe to take a closer look at the group's annual results.
