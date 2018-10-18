Competition Commission slams critics, but it has a case to answer

At a parliamentary committee hearing last week, Competition Commission head Tembinkosi Bonakele lashed out at the "interference" by politicians and "bias" of the media which have been probing the commission’s conduct.

Interrogated by the portfolio committee on economic development, Bonakele grew rattled and appeared to resent questions about the commission’s briefing patterns, expenditure and VIP security.

However, data supplied by the commission in response to a series of parliamentary questions by DA MP Michael Cardo suggests that the commission does indeed have a case to answer.

The first is that one law firm, Ndzabandzaba Attorneys, has raked in R72m from the commission in the three and a half years since January 2015. (The FM previously reported that the firm received R10.5m over 18 months.)

Headed by Anthony Ndzabandzaba, a former section head in the commission’s cartels division, the Bryanston law firm was channelled 31 out of 44 of the cartel cases outsourced by the commission between January 2015 and January 2017 — 70% of all these cases.

The next most favoured of the seven firms consulted during this period was Cheadle Thompson & Haysom, with just five cases (11%).

"The ineluctable conclusion to be drawn from these replies is that Ndzabandzaba Attorneys has made a killing out of the Competition Commission," says Cardo. "It has benefited significantly and disproportionately … This pattern creates an impression of anti-competitiveness at odds with the competition regulator’s mandate."