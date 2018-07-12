Is the Competition Commission strangling business?

Communications head Sipho Ngwema took offence at the questions and said the FM was required "to put a case" to him before he would answer, as "he was not prepared to be part of any attempt to tear down the commission".

A Johannesburg competition lawyer who, like most of those interviewed, declined to be named because he frequently works on cases that appear before the commission and tribunal, says the three appeal court judgments show that the commission is becoming increasingly aloof.

"There is a disparity between the stringent levels of fairness applied to individuals under criminal law and the way firms are being treated under competition law," he adds. "The commission is becoming increasingly one-sided and aggressive towards business and high-handed in its approach to the public."

Among the FM’s questions was which private law firms have been getting most of the commission’s cartel work, as a common perception in the legal fraternity is that Ndzabandzaba Attorneys is being favoured.

Though the commission declined to answer, the same information had been sought from economic development minister Ebrahim Patel by DA MP Michael Cardo in the form of a parliamentary question.

Patel’s reply was lodged in parliament on July 3. It reveals that nine firms have been briefed across the 26 cartel cases initiated since January 1 2017, at a total cost to the commission of R16.6m.

Former commission staff query why so much work is being outsourced. A few years ago this was done infrequently. For example, the commission handled the complex construction cartel case entirely in-house.

However, the cartel division now has its own building and legal team, allowing it to bypass the commission’s highly regarded legal services unit, which previously served all divisions.

The commission’s 2016/2017 annual report shows case-related costs rose to R46.7m in 2017 from R37.8m in 2016, while consulting and professional fees rose from R49.3m to R69.7m over the same period.

Over the past 18 months, the Bryanston firm of Ndzabandzaba Attorneys has received most of the outsourced cartel work. It was briefed in seven matters, handling 27% of the case load. For this it received R10.5m or 63% of all the fees paid out.

The next most popular firm was Morare Thobejane Incorporated, which received five of the 26 cases, or 19% of the work. However, it charged only R1.07m, which earned it just 6.4% of the fees paid out.

Ndzabandzaba Attorneys was founded by Anthony Ndzabandzaba after he left the commission, having worked in the cartels division for several years. He was suspended in mid-2015 by his line manager, former deputy commissioner Oliver Josie, over his performance but reinstated by current commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele while Josie was on sick leave.

Another of the FM’s questions centred on whether targets that give staff an incentive to initiate cases creates a perverse incentive for them to pursue many small firms instead of concentrating on a few big fish.

There is, for instance, a whole pattern of cases involving "collusive tendering" in which established but insignificant firms have tendered once as themselves and again for the same work in a joint venture with an emerging black entrepreneur.

The firms argue that they are not trying to hide their dual identity and that this type of behaviour raises competition by increasing the number of tenders and business opportunities for new entrants that would not other-wise have bid. But the commission is having none of it.

Prof Simon Roberts, head of the Centre for Competition, Regulation & Economic Development (CCRED) at the University of Johannesburg, agrees with the commission. He thinks the established company should create a permanent subsidiary out of the emerging black firm and submit one tender.

"Business can’t have it both ways," he says. "The appeal court says the law is the law, you can’t interpret it any way you like.

"You would need to amend the law to allow this kind of thing, to create a safe harbour, otherwise the firms would have to apply for an exemption from the commission upfront, before they tendered."

For the firms involved, this approach makes little sense when one of SA’s key economic priorities is to encourage established businesses to partner with small black firms.

"Some of these firms are genuinely trying to do what’s right but they’re being vilified as if they were a bunch of criminals," says one lawyer. "In the end they settle — not because they feel they are guilty of anything but because they’re terrified of the consequences."

There are 126 cartel cases under investigation, many of them involving small firms. The commission’s annual report shows it initiated 26 new cartel investigations in 2016/2017 against a target of 12. It won all of them. In the current financial year it initiated eight cartel investigations. The decline in initiations year-on-year is due to "resource constraints".

Competition lawyers say the commission’s target, to win more than 75% of its cases (one of the indicators Patel uses to monitor its performance), encourages staff to appeal against everything, as a loss on appeal is not considered a loss.

All the legal experts interviewed complain the commission is becoming increasingly hardline in its approach, especially the cartel division, which allegedly bullies and intimidates firms into settling.

"After 20 years in competition law, I don’t know if I can stick it out for another 15 years," says one jaded practitioner. "You can’t get away from this inherent prejudice towards business, that big equals bad, and that the way the economy will achieve the government’s development objectives is to break everything up."

The commission, on the other hand, sees itself as a victim of its own success. In April it appealed to the portfolio committee on economic development for more money, saying its budget was inadequate to support the rising volume and complexity of the cases it undertakes.

In 2017, the commission’s expenditure totalled R367m, up 24% over the previous year, mainly due to staff and case-related costs. The commission’s deficit widened accordingly, to R78m in 2017 from just over R1m the previous year. To fund it the commission was forced to run down its R110m surplus: just R32m remained.

The National Treasury says it does not expect the commission to overspend in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Even so, the commission is offering Nehawu members a 9% salary increase (the union wants 10%) while commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele, Mohlala and other members of the executive continue to enjoy their VIP protection.

"There is clearly a smell around the Competition Commission at the moment," says Cardo, who is alarmed by the commission’s vanishing surplus.

He plans to ask Patel to appoint an independent inquiry into the commission, to establish the nature of the relationship between Ndzabandzaba Attorneys and senior employees.

"It must determine why the law firm is being remunerated so handsomely for cartel cases that could be dealt with in-house," he says, "and if and why, as it has been alleged, Ndzabandzaba Attorneys has been intimately involved in conducting search and seizure raids with the commission."

The inquiry must also get to the bottom of why some members of the executive committee enjoy VIP protection, a privilege usually reserved for presidents and ministers. It must also look into allegations of nepotism and favouritism in HR appointments.

Given the list of allegations piling up at the commission’s door (Cardo has a whole dossier), the timing of the new Competition Amendment Act, which will expand its role and powers, couldn’t be worse.

Over the past year, competition policy has taken centre stage in discussions about how to create faster, more inclusive growth. At the heart of the matter, says Roberts, is whether the competition regime should be viewed as an integral part of SA’s economic policies or exist only as part of the legal framework to punish transgressors.

It is widely accepted that the economy is highly concentrated and that dominant firms tend to invest and innovate less than firms under competitive pressure.

So, one way to drive the creation of new jobs, productivity and growth is to reduce barriers so that new, smaller players with fresh ideas and business models gain entry.

If these new firms are black, reducing industry concentration will also make the economy more inclusive.