Accounting fraud: Blockchain to the rescue

SA’s auditing industry is not exactly in the public’s good books — to put it mildly — and it will take some time, or a drastic change, to win back lost credibility.

Bernard Agulhas, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), says the past 11 months have been a testing time for the profession, which has suffered from numerous scandals — one of which claimed the auditing firm Nkonki.

"A crisis is necessary sometimes to make everyone take a good look at themselves," Agulhas says.

A good dose of introspection is exactly what the private sector, the state and auditors need, according to Singer, who was previously CEO of SA’s central securities depository, Strate, and is tasked with opening ConsenSys’s offices in SA.

"We keep trying to patch things up with sticky tape; we keep trying to fix the legacy system — but we should throw that system away and start again," she says.

It’s a dramatic proposal, yet plausible, especially as other industries are already looking into blockchain’s uses.

The SA Reserve Bank, for instance, is considering replacing its robust and well-regarded payment processing platform with a blockchain alternative. The monetary authority has concluded a pilot project that tested the technology with ConsenSys and eight banks.

The auditing profession is due for a similar shakeup, says Singer, who is punting a blockchain-based "triple-entry accounting" solution that could vastly improve transparency levels across the industry.

Rather than there being manual and delayed journal entries, the shared-records system would allow auditors, the taxman and regulators to view — and validate — ledger entries as and when they happen. "At the end of the day, when we talk about controls, I believe that an audit once a year is not good enough. Triple-entry accounting is about real-time accounting — every time an entry happens, the parties will decide [whether] the transactions are valid," she says.

In that way, "the cryptography prevents fraud", and besides, entries on the blockchain cannot be modified.

"The auditor and the taxman [if included in the system] will get real-time information about [a person’s] books because as you do a transaction, it’s recorded in the blockchain."

Other jurisdictions — including Dubai, Switzerland, Mauritius, Estonia and Malta — are already moving in that direction, according to Singer.