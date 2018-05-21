SA's first cryptocurrency ATM launched

SA’s "first cryptocurrency ATM" was launched in a Spar in Johannesburg on Monday.

The machine allows customers buy cryptocurrencies — including bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum — using rands, according to Vendibit, the company that launched the ATM.

The ATM would also allow for peer-to-peer transactions that did not rely on banks, Vendibit said.

"In the USA, Europe and Asian countries, businesses are rapidly expanding their acceptance of cryptocurrencies in day-to-day peer-to-peer and business transactions," Vendibit senior blockchain consultant Daniel Cappiello said in a statement.

The machine is inside the Spar at Northwold Junction Shopping Centre in Randburg. Transaction sizes would initially be limited "for security reasons", Cappiello said.

In Africa, cryptocurrencies could provide a more cost-effective way of transferring money, Vendibit said.