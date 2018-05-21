Business

SA's first cryptocurrency ATM launched

Transaction sizes at South African blockchain company Vendibit’s Randburg machine will initially be limited ‘for security reasons’

21 May 2018 - 18:04 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF/ WIT OLSZEWSKI
Picture: 123RF/ WIT OLSZEWSKI

SA’s "first cryptocurrency ATM" was launched in a Spar in Johannesburg on Monday.

The machine allows customers buy cryptocurrencies — including bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum — using rands, according to Vendibit, the company that launched the ATM.

The ATM would also allow for peer-to-peer transactions that did not rely on banks, Vendibit said.

"In the USA, Europe and Asian countries, businesses are rapidly expanding their acceptance of cryptocurrencies in day-to-day peer-to-peer and business transactions," Vendibit senior blockchain consultant Daniel Cappiello said in a statement.

The machine is inside the Spar at Northwold Junction Shopping Centre in Randburg. Transaction sizes would initially be limited "for security reasons", Cappiello said.

In Africa, cryptocurrencies could provide a more cost-effective way of transferring money, Vendibit said.

‘Money launderers and other criminals’ choose virtual currency, Zimbabwe warns

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and litecoin do not have legal tender status, says Zimbabwe central bank governor John Mangudya
World
7 days ago

The joy and danger of initial coin offerings

Examples of SA ICOs are few and far between, even though the broader market is exploding
News & Fox
4 days ago

Why the JSE is hesitant about Sygnia’s crypto fund

JSE turns down Sygnia’s attempt to list a cryptocurrency fund as it grapples with the future of digital currencies
News & Fox
11 days ago

Users flocking to cryptocurrencies, says SA-tied Luno

The Naspers-backed cryptocurrency platform says it is still recording ‘exponential’ growth
Companies
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA's first cryptocurrency ATM launched
Business
2.
More black industrialists selected for ...
Business
3.
Trade and Industry to launch incentive scheme for ...
Business
4.
Public consultation vital for Integrated Resource ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.