The joy and danger of initial coin offerings

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) could go a long way towards plugging the funding gap that hinders innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, experts say.

But while ICOs have become a relatively popular way to raise funds in developed cryptocurrency markets, only a handful of SA companies have gone this route.

Among those that have is The Sun Exchange, a Cape Town-based blockchain start-up that lets people buy into solar projects. The company is running an ICO out of Malta until June 21, and in March and April received commitments of US$1.3m in a private presale.

The Sun Exchange pools the money it gets from investors for solar installation projects "that would never be able to get funding through conventional channels", says Abraham Cambridge, founder and CEO of the company.

Another company, Johannesburg-based software development business SovTech, plans to launch an ICO in the second half of 2018 to fund an office development in Sandton, says CEO Gerald Neves.

According to a PwC report, $4.6bn was raised through ICOs globally in 2017, up from just $200m in 2016.

Of the smattering of successful ICOs in Africa, most have been done by blockchain-based remittances firms, though activity and interest is picking up in other areas, says Paul Mitchell, fintech and blockchain lead at PwC SA.

ICOs offer a third funding option for start-ups, over and above traditional debt and equity options. "Start-ups often struggle to raise debt, and may be unwilling to dilute by selling equity early, before their value is established," Mitchell says.

Through an ICO, a start-up also creates "a group of future customers who are prebuying the ability to use the blockchain company’s service, and have a vested interest in the start-up’s success", he says.

Mitchell says ICO funding tends to come from "the crypto-rich — the people who made a fortune off bitcoin and ethereum and are now looking to invest in these businesses partly because they want to diversify and partly because they believe in this space and want to seed the next generation of companies that are changing the world".