Multichoice switched on in Zambia

MultiChoice’s GOtv unit in Zambia has restored free-to-air channels on its platform, after Zambia’s state broadcaster illegally cut the signals of these TV stations 15 months ago.

In December, GOtv dropped charges against the Zambia National Broadcasting Corp (ZNBC), China’s TopStar Communications and the Zambian government.

This was after free-to-air channels, which GOtv had carried since its inception in 2011, were blocked from the platform without warning in December 2016, according to MultiChoice, which also operates a satellite TV service in Zambia.

Digital terrestrial television service GOtv, a partnership between MultiChoice and the ZNBC, last year made an urgent high court application to prevent the ZNBC and TopStar from interfering with its signal.

However, it abandoned the legal route in December. Instead, it negotiated individual contracts with free-to-air channel providers to restore these signals for its customers, say people familiar with the matter. GOtv now broadcasts eight free-to-air channels.