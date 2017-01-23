Parliament postpones social grants meeting so minister can attend ANC lekgotla

Wednesday’s much-anticipated meeting of Parliament’s social development portfolio committee has been postponed as Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has to attend the ANC lekgotla later in the week.

It appears that the lekgotla will tackle the question of the future payment of social grants.

The aim of the committee meeting was to get an update from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on its readiness to takeover the payment of about R140bn in social grants to about 17-million people a year from April 1.

This comes amid deep concern that Sassa will not be ready and that the agency will have to extend the contract it has with Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services, which the Constitutional Court has declared to be invalid. The contract is due to expire on March 31.

Committee members learnt about the cancellation on Sunday night.

Sassa was also expected to give an update of its report to the Constitutional Court regarding its failure to meet the deadlines the court set for the preparation of the takeover.

The DA’s spokesperson on social development, Bridget Masango, said in an interview on Monday that it was strange that the minister could not attend a meeting on Wednesday because she had to attend the ANC lekgotla, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

She said she received an SMS on Sunday night stating that the minister and the Sassa chairperson and CEO could not attend the meeting as they had to attend the lekgotla.

"What does not make sense is that the lekgotla is meant to [run from] ... the 27th-29th but the meeting which has been cancelled is taking place on the 25th," Masango said.

She said the postponement was regrettable as the meeting had been long awaited to obtain clarity on the takeover of the grants payment system. She added that there was "mounting evidence" that Sassa would not be ready to perform the task.

"The reality is that our grants system is facing an unprecedented crisis," Masango said. "This will only be averted with complete transparency, and an honest update by the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, on how she intends to abide by the Constitutional Court decision and ensure that grants continue to be distributed on time in April."

Party versus state

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen objected to ANC party business taking precedence over parliamentary work and said he would write to the to the National Assembly’s chairperson of committees, Cedric Frolick, to seek clarity on why the meetings of the social development committee and the public enterprises committee were cancelled for this reason.

The public enterprises committee was due to discuss the question of municipal debt to Eskom.

Steenhuisen said members of both committees had been told that the meetings were cancelled as invited stakeholders would be at the ANC’s national lekgotla, taking place at the same time.

“Of even greater concern than an ANC party meeting subverting parliamentary work is the fact that the CEO of Sassa and Eskom leadership are set to attend the lekgotla,” Steenhuisen said.

“The blurring of the state-party divide has become a feature of the ANC in recent years, best illustrated by the National Director of Public Prosecution, Shaun Abrahams, being summoned to Luthuli House in October 2016. However, inviting the managers of state entities to a party lekgotla, at the expense of Parliament, makes a mockery of the principle of separation of power.

“We cannot allow ANC internal politics to dominate the parliamentary agenda and the important work that needs to be done this year. The ANC must place the country’s needs ahead of the party, not the other way around.”