CIVIL SOCIETY NEWSMAKER OF 2023
Nicole Fritz: speaking truth to power
Nicole Fritz and the Helen Suzman Foundation have been at the forefront of litigating on behalf of 187,000 Zimbabwean exemption permit holders. Her battle is the culmination of a political awareness that started in her teens
21 December 2023 - 05:00
“If you’re going to make a decision that adversely affects particular rights holders, you give them the opportunity to make representation [before] making that decision,” says Nicole Fritz, outgoing head of the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF).
It’s a basic precept of our law, yet home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi didn’t bother with this nicety in 2021 when, with the stroke of a pen, he blithely scrapped the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP), altering the fate of 187,000 people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.