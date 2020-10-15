Features Can PNA prevail, where CNA floundered? PNA is throwing down the gauntlet for a newly revitalised CNA, opening shop in one of SA’s most exclusive malls BL PREMIUM

Who could have imagined that the seemingly placid business of stationery could be so cutthroat?

Yet, the battle for shoppers has pitched CNA, a company that was created at the height of Joburg’s mining boom in 1896 to sell newspapers, against the upstart PNA, which opened its doors in 1992.