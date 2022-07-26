It may seem like a bold gamble for MTN, but the PIC and the government may benefit from the tie-up in the long term
Solving load-shedding is the only way Ramaphosa survives the political storms he faces between now, December and 2024
Veteran SA editor and commentator Tim du Plessis tells Peter Bruce that he worries that the ANC may not accept the result of a 2024 general election in which it loses badly
Germs are outsmarting medicine faster than SA’s overburdened facilities can keep up with. There are ways to cut resistance, but such plans need more money for them to work
As tourism recovers, the first manager of the Waterfront’s Victoria & Alfred Hotel believes his hotel company can double in size in the next five years
Veteran SA editor and commentator Tim du Plessis tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he worries that the ANC may not accept the result of a 2024 general election in which it loses badly. This is a party that knows only liberation struggle and state power, he says. Opposition is foreign territory. In fact, since it lost power in the Western Cape – its only real experience of a major loss of power – the ANC in the province has withered on the vine and is all but dysfunctional. There’s also the worrying precedent of former ANC president Thabo Mbeki hiding the contents of a report on the 2002 election in Zimbabwe, which Robert Mugabe stole, until he was forced to publish it. And the Electoral Commission of SA’s handling of elections generally, Du Plessis notes drily, is not improving. This is a key debate for the next few years as the ANC edges towards an election loss. What may matter is how big it is.
PODCAST: Will the ANC go quietly in 2024?
