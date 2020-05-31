National Regulator defends appointment of former Tongaat director Jenitha John headed the sugar producer’s audit committee at the height of its biggest accounting scandal BL PREMIUM

The country’s main regulator of audit firms has defended the appointment of former Tongaat Hulett director Jenitha John, despite criticism that this would interfere with its investigation into the embattled sugar producer.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has received backlash after the appointment of John as its CEO. She served as head of the audit committee at Tongaat at the height of its biggest accounting scandal.