Martie Janse van Rensburg is new chair of audit watchdog
One of the first tasks for the head of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is reviewing Jenitha John’s appointment as CEO
22 July 2020 - 20:33
SA’s audit watchdog has elected Martie Janse van Rensburg to lead its board, which the National Treasury has tasked with reviewing the process of appointing former Tongaat Hulett director Jenitha John as CEO.
Van Rensburg, Denel’s former chair, who was reappointed to the board of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), was part of the decision-making body that saw John being picked as CEO of Irba. John, who was selected from a list of 267 candidates, has been in the role for almost two months.
