ADRIAN GORE: Making sense of a pandemic How are we to make crucial, rapid decisions in the absence of information and where the only certainty is uncertainty?

I’m not one to quote Vladimir Lenin. But this insight — "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen" — is entirely apt as a description for what we are living through.

The scale of disruption has been compared to World War 2 and the Great Depression. As business leaders, we are navigating through an environment of uncertainty, without precedent and with sparse data.