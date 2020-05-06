MARK BARNES: Tackling this crisis needs more carrots and less sticks
Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences
06 May 2020 - 14:21
There can be no doubt that the first action had to be shut down, buy time, learn, understand, prepare.
Whether hindsight proves that a laissez-faire attitude would have brought no different result, it would have been irresponsible for the government not to build a solid defence against this approaching danger, particularly when the precise nature, strength and weaponry of the enemy is unknown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now