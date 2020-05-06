Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Tackling this crisis needs more carrots and less sticks Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences BL PREMIUM

There can be no doubt that the first action had to be shut down, buy time, learn, understand, prepare.

Whether hindsight proves that a laissez-faire attitude would have brought no different result, it would have been irresponsible for the government not to build a solid defence against this approaching danger, particularly when the precise nature, strength and weaponry of the enemy is unknown.