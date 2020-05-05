CHRIS GILMOUR: A severely bleak, long- lasting outlook for the global economy
Unemployment will increase, taxes will rise and there could be a new era of financial repression
05 May 2020 - 17:33
The last seismic event to hit the global economy and financial markets was the 2008 crisis. The coronavirus pandemic crisis is much bigger, wider, deeper — and there are plenty of market commentators and pundits stamping this message into our psyche.
Veteran investor Glenn Silverman, CEO of GS Investment Services, believes its effects could be with us for a generation. In a RisCura webinar, “Covid-19: A global reset with a generational impact”, he warns of its pervasive effects.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now