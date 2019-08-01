News & Fox Lucky charm: how Cutifani revived Anglo The miner is sitting pretty but its latest gift to shareholders is small, suggesting it has learnt from previous mistakes BL PREMIUM

It has been a dramatic week for the country’s considerably slimmed down but still largest mining group Anglo American.

First up came news that 12 years after it spent $10.85bn to buy back its own shares from the marketplace, the group would have another go. This time, however, it will only risk $1bn on what is essentially a gift to its shareholders.