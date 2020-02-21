Mark Cutifani: Amplats CEO comes with full kitbag
Parent Anglo American’s chief calls Natascha Viljoen the right person to lead the platinum miner
21 February 2020 - 05:10
Natascha Viljoen, who was tasked with improving community relations after the darkest episodes in post-apartheid SA, is the right person for Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said Mark Cutifani, CEO of parent company Anglo American.
Viljoen, the head of global processing for Anglo American, was appointed CEO of Amplats, in which Anglo holds an 80% stake, to replace Chris Griffith, who quit unexpectedly on February 17 as the company released record annual results and a dividend bonanza for shareholders on the back of high metal prices.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now