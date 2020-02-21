Companies / Mining Mark Cutifani: Amplats CEO comes with full kitbag Parent Anglo American’s chief calls Natascha Viljoen the right person to lead the platinum miner BL PREMIUM

Natascha Viljoen, who was tasked with improving community relations after the darkest episodes in post-apartheid SA, is the right person for Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), said Mark Cutifani, CEO of parent company Anglo American.

Viljoen, the head of global processing for Anglo American, was appointed CEO of Amplats, in which Anglo holds an 80% stake, to replace Chris Griffith, who quit unexpectedly on February 17 as the company released record annual results and a dividend bonanza for shareholders on the back of high metal prices.