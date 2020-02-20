Companies / Mining Anglo American debt increases during its growth phase The globally diversified miner advances its new copper mine and pays a dividend despite an increase in debt during 2019 BL PREMIUM

Anglo American’s debt increased during the past year as it added growth to the company and set its sights on a large acquisition in the fertiliser market.

Anglo is building a large, new copper mine in Peru. The Quellaveco mine is the first new project since the Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil, which was marked by large cost overruns and delays, putting the company’s balance sheet under pressure.