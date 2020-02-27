News & Fox PROFILE: Who is Natascha Viljoen, Amplats’ new CEO? Gender was clearly irrelevant in the appointment of this highly capable mining insider to one of the top jobs in a tough industry BL PREMIUM

"Natascha who?" was the response of many a mining industry observer on hearing that Natascha Viljoen would take over the top job at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

Though under the radar is exactly where Viljoen likes to be, those days will end in April when she officially becomes the head of the most profitable platinum miner in the world.