Use water and soap, minister says, as four more diagnosed with coronavirus
Minister not worried about empty shelves after panic-buying of hand sanitiser
09 March 2020 - 18:27
Four more South Africans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in SA to seven.
All were part of a group of 10 people who travelled together to Italy, which is at the heart of Europe’s outbreak with more than 7,300 cases and 365 deaths. The virus, known as Covid-19, causes a highly contagious and potentially deadly respiratory illness.
