Coronavirus hysteria exposes science journalism in SA

We all know that science news reporting in the SA media does not enjoy the same status as other beats such as politics, crime, sport and business.

The coronavirus, or Covid-19, has hit SA shores along with mass public hysteria from all corners of the country. Retailers and pharmacies are battling to keep up with demand for hand sanitisers and surgical masks, as stock flies off the shelves amid increasing panic over the spread of the virus.

People are sharing fake news, unverified information and even memes about the virus on social media and confusion has become the order of the day. Calls for calm from the government, international organisations and local medical professionals have fallen on deaf ears as we continue to raid pharmacies for supplies.

The coronavirus has presented the ideal opportunity to have a frank discussion about the current state of science journalism in SA. In an age when knowledge journalism and quality content has been replaced with celebrity news, horoscopes, astrology columns and the sex lives of prominent people in our society, we know more about the Kardashians than we do about our chances of contracting Covid-19 in SA.