What the rise of JoJo tanks means for entrepreneurship in SA
For a country with a wealth of problems looking for solutions, entrepreneurial activity is surprisingly sparse. The FM explores several of the small companies on the block to find out what their journey says about the state of entrepreneurship in SA. And what needs to happen to create many more companies like JoJo Tanks and Ubuntu Baba
24 January 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.