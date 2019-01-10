Red-faced Woolworths apologises and pulls ‘similar’ baby carrier

"This lapse in process is being addressed internally," the group said in a statement.

"We have sincerely apologised to Shannon personally and we would like to offer our heartfelt apologies to our customers who expect more from us."

This is not the first time that a copyright incident involving a small business in recent years forced a U-turn by Woolworths.

Cold-drink maker Frankie’s Olde Soft Drinks won an advertising complaint against Woolies in 2012, when the Advertising Standards Authority of SA ruled that the retailer could not use the phrase "good old fashioned" to market its in-house version of a vintage-style cold drink.

At the time, the KwaZulu-Natal-based Frankie’s said the use of the phrase implied that it was a Woolies product bottled by Frankie’s.

McLaughlin wrote on her blog that there was more than a passing resemblance to Ubuntu Baba’s carriers and those sold

by Woolies.

There was little difference in the waistband, which had taken her and her father weeks to get right, and even the branding of the carriers [Stage 1 and Stage 2] were the same, she said.

She also said that her company records showed Ubuntu Baba had sold and delivered two of her carriers to people working in product sourcing and development at Woolworths’s Cape Town office in 2017.

Ubuntu Baba employs about 10 people at its facility in Cape Town, and sold its products through a handful of stores and agents throughout the country.

Retail prices start at R1,390 on the company’s website. Woolies sourced its carriers from China and sold them at a fraction of the price.

"This lapse in process is being addressed internally. We are intensifying and strengthening the training of our people, our suppliers and partners on our values-based approach to the design and sourcing process," Woolworths said.

