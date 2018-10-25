Innovative African entrepreneurs will benefit from blended finance model

Part of the reason for this is that traditional financial institutions are understandably reluctant to invest in early-stage businesses, since they are inevitably high risk. To become sustainable, these businesses also often require business development support, which places further demands on investors. To improve their chances of earning a return, financial institutions often have to be willing to be “hands-on” in assisting enterprises with business models, skills development and strategy. For most financial institutions, these risks and costs are simply too high.

This is especially the case when it comes to investing in early-stage businesses that explicitly target social or environmental impact. These kinds of enterprises often use new, untested business models that are even less understood and therefore even less likely to receive investment.

It’s a situation that demands a novel approach and non-profit impact investing firm MCE Social Capital is providing just that. MCE has designed a solution to generate economic opportunities for early-stage, emerging-market businesses such as EcoZoom. Its unique model works with high net worth individuals, foundations and charitable trusts who act as guarantors on loans to small businesses. These guarantors pledge tax-deductible contributions to cover a loss if a business fails to repay a loan. Using these guarantees as collateral, MCE borrows funding from financial institutions and accredited investors, which is on-lent to small businesses at affordable interest rates.

In doing so, the fund creates jobs, supports smallholder farmers, improves access to clean water and electricity, and helps lift people out of poverty. What makes this model particularly compelling is that it is backed by a blended finance structure that brings together philanthropic or concessional finance (from governments, donors or development agencies that are willing to accept below-market rates) and private capital to achieve the same goal. Without this innovative blend of funds, it’s doubtful whether the kind of early-stage finance companies like EcoZoom need would be available.

Blended finance, a structure that uses grant or concessionary finance to reduce risk to private-sector investors, is rapidly gaining international acceptance. The power of this model is that public-sector or grant funding, which previously might have been the only financing available, becomes a tool for leveraging investments of potentially many times more. This exponentially increases its impact. MCE Social Capital’s philanthropic guarantors are doing exactly this.

Another organisation that has done this successfully is USAid. Through its partnering to accelerate entrepreneurship (Pace) initiative, USAid provides funding to catalyse private-sector investment into early-stage enterprises. Pace has partnered with more than 40 incubators, accelerators and seed-stage impact investors, including MCE Social Capital. These partnerships are expected to leverage $100m of private and public capital over their lifetime, illustrating how effective blended finance models can be.