Six Zuma supporters turned foes

16 February 2018 - 08:56 Theto Mahlakoana
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Julius Malema: As ANC Youth League leader he said he’d kill for Zuma. After his dismissal from the ANC in 2012, Malema formed the Economic Freedom Fighters, which relentlessly opposes Zuma.

Blade Nzimande: The SA Communist Party leader so revered Zuma that in 2012 he called for a law to protect him against insults. More recently Nzimande said he would not have backed Zuma had he known about the "outrageous capture of the country by the Guptas".

Zwelinzima Vavi: The then Cosatu leader campaigned fiercely for Zuma to become president. He later apologised to the nation and now regards Zuma as having damaged the ANC and the country.

DD Mabuza: The current ANC deputy president was part of the "premier league" dedicated to Zuma, but backed Cyril Ramaphosa for ANC president in December.

Bheki Cele: Zuma so trusted Cele that he named him police commissioner in 2009, but had to sack him over a dodgy R1.7bn contract for police quarters. Cele last year described Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas as his worst nightmare.

Angie Motshekga: The former head of the ANC Women’s League backed Zuma to the hilt. But then she rejected his choice as successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Six of Zuma’s worst scandals

Before he took office as president in 2009, Jacob Zuma was no stranger to scandal
Five institutions Zuma broke or undermined

The appointment of Tom Moyane, a Zuma ally, as Sars commissioner in 2014 set in a motion the erosion of this key institution
