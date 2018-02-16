Six Zuma supporters turned foes

• Julius Malema: As ANC Youth League leader he said he’d kill for Zuma. After his dismissal from the ANC in 2012, Malema formed the Economic Freedom Fighters, which relentlessly opposes Zuma.

• Blade Nzimande: The SA Communist Party leader so revered Zuma that in 2012 he called for a law to protect him against insults. More recently Nzimande said he would not have backed Zuma had he known about the "outrageous capture of the country by the Guptas".

• Zwelinzima Vavi: The then Cosatu leader campaigned fiercely for Zuma to become president. He later apologised to the nation and now regards Zuma as having damaged the ANC and the country.

• DD Mabuza: The current ANC deputy president was part of the "premier league" dedicated to Zuma, but backed Cyril Ramaphosa for ANC president in December.

• Bheki Cele: Zuma so trusted Cele that he named him police commissioner in 2009, but had to sack him over a dodgy R1.7bn contract for police quarters. Cele last year described Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas as his worst nightmare.

• Angie Motshekga: The former head of the ANC Women’s League backed Zuma to the hilt. But then she rejected his choice as successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.