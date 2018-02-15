No easy road to Zexit

Magashule at a media briefing on Tuesday confirmed this, saying the nation was going through much uncertainty and anxiety over the matter.

Even die-hard Zuma backers like his preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, spoke tacitly in favour of his removal. According to insiders, she appealed for unity but conceded it was clear Zuma could not see out his term and could not deliver the state of the nation address.

The meeting remained in session and was kept on "lockdown" while Ramaphosa and Magashule went to see Zuma.

It was a brief meeting, at which Zuma told Ramaphosa to "do what you have to do" because he would not resign.

Armed with Zuma’s recalcitrance, Ramaphosa returned to inform the NEC of the president’s stance.

Insiders said this hardened attitudes against Zuma almost immediately; even some of his erstwhile backers then came out in favour of his removal.

About 65 members lined up to address the NEC, and it is believed almost all were in favour of recalling Zuma.

The possibility that Zuma might refuse to go voluntarily led to a proposal to table a motion of no confidence in him in parliament, which was agreed upon.

A decision was taken to communicate the recall to Zuma in writing to give him an opportunity to "formally" respond. The letter was delivered to him by his allies Magashule and Jessie Duarte on Tuesday morning. Magashule told journalists that Zuma’s recall was in line with rule 12 of the ANC constitution.

Ramaphosa in his closing remarks at the NEC said that the "legal process" of removing Zuma from office should now unfold.

The NEC agreed that by February 19 a new president should be sworn in so the state of the nation address could go ahead and the budget — due to be delivered by the finance minister on February 21 — could be tabled on schedule.

The ANC under Ramaphosa is now preparing for an unprecedented parliamentary removal of its defiant head of state, Zuma.

It set to work quickly on Tuesday, convening an urgent meeting of its parliamentary caucus and requesting a chief whips meeting be brought forward.

But there are pitfalls ahead.

Once a motion of no confidence in Zuma is passed, the entire cabinet would have to resign. Insiders say there’s some discomfort over whether the ANC caucus will vote in line with the party decision, given the fallout when it voted in a motion of no confidence against Zuma last year, which he survived.

However, caucus insiders are confident that even without the help of opposition parties, the ANC will on its own muster the votes to remove Zuma. The official opposition DA and other smaller parties will no doubt vote to see the back of Zuma.

But there could be a complication. The main opposition parties, the DA and Julius Malema’s EFF, announced on Monday that they would approach the courts to have parliament dissolved altogether.