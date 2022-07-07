Features / Africa It’s a new dawn in Zambia too Eleven months since taking the reins as president, Hakainde Hichilema is working hard to sell Zambia as an investment destination

Since taking the reins as president of Zambia 11 months ago, Hakainde Hichilema has been on something of an international charm offensive. The self-dubbed “chief marketing officer” of the country, he’s travelled the region, as well as to the US and Europe, to meet potential development partners and investors. Top of mind, he says, is changing perceptions of the Southern African country and its potential.

“We don’t want to hear Zambians complain of being landlocked,” Hichilema told the media earlier this year. “We are land-linked. We are a special country, eight plus one neighbour — nine — because Burundi is complaining that we share a border through Lake Tanganyika.”..