Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
In the coming years, Chinese President Xi Jinping will come under pressure to do something he’s never done before: oversee nationwide tax increases that could alienate the country’s wealthy and its middle class.
Xi has presided over the largest tax cuts in China’s history. Tax revenue equalled 21% of GDP in 2021, against about 27% in the US. And less than 10% of the population pays any income tax at all. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
New taxes may take toll on China
Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has instituted record tax cuts. It’s politically expedient: paying little to no income tax arguably makes a population more compliant. But the cost is beginning to bite. The alternative — increased taxes — is likely to bring backlash from the wealthy and the middle class
In the coming years, Chinese President Xi Jinping will come under pressure to do something he’s never done before: oversee nationwide tax increases that could alienate the country’s wealthy and its middle class.
Xi has presided over the largest tax cuts in China’s history. Tax revenue equalled 21% of GDP in 2021, against about 27% in the US. And less than 10% of the population pays any income tax at all. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.