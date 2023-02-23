Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
Vanrhynsdorp, at the border of the Western and Northern Cape, is typical of many small South African dorpies. The obligatory Pep store. The steeple of the local Dutch Reformed Church. And, of course, deep economic and service delivery woes. But that may all change, if green hydrogen production takes off there.
A few kilometres outside town, Keren Energy is setting up South Africa’s first green hydrogen production plant. The company has already secured water and land rights for the planned 100MW plant, which will harness solar power to produce hydrogen from water through electrolysis...
Green power blooms among the Namaqua daisies
Green hydrogen is often punted as the fuel of the future, and South Africa is uniquely positioned to produce a substantial amount of it. Can the country pull it off though?
