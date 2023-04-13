Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
Pity poor Access Bank (previously Bank of Athens). Two years after it opened an account for little-known Sekunjalo subsidiary AfriNat, it is still paying steep legal bills for closing the account just two months later.
Because of that ill-considered move, Access got swept up in Sekunjalo Group’s broad-ranging legal battle against almost all the banks in South Africa...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
sekunjalo analysis
Iqbal Survé set to expose banks’ flanks
Taken together, the Equality Act, Competition Act and Financial Intelligence Centre Act could put banks in a conundrum when it comes to closing accounts, including those of the Sekunjalo Group
Pity poor Access Bank (previously Bank of Athens). Two years after it opened an account for little-known Sekunjalo subsidiary AfriNat, it is still paying steep legal bills for closing the account just two months later.
Because of that ill-considered move, Access got swept up in Sekunjalo Group’s broad-ranging legal battle against almost all the banks in South Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.