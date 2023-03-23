Features

Government sells out SA in nurses’ strike

By caving in to public sector unions’ demands, the government will feed the downward spiral in which wages crowd out resources for everything else. As growth slows and South Africa’s debt position worsens, it will regret the precedent it has set

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The damaging nurses strike may be over but the implications for the fiscus and service delivery will reverberate for years.

Last week, the government reportedly upped its wage offer for the coming year from 4.7% to 7% and is prepared to revisit the below-inflation 2022/2023 increase.  ..

