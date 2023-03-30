A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
The risks are rising that inflation is going to remain sticky this year, which means the Reserve Bank could have to keep hiking interest rates in a rapidly slowing economy, given its firm resolve to get the inflation genie back in the bottle.
It may seem senseless for the Bank to be contemplating further rate hikes when its own forecast is that South Africa will experience 250 days of load-shedding this year — 60% worse than 157 days in 2022 — and that economic growth will slow to just 0.3%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Can the Reserve Bank tame the inflation beast?
Nobody should doubt the resolve of the central bank when it comes to bringing inflation down, even if it means hiking rates into a recession
The risks are rising that inflation is going to remain sticky this year, which means the Reserve Bank could have to keep hiking interest rates in a rapidly slowing economy, given its firm resolve to get the inflation genie back in the bottle.
It may seem senseless for the Bank to be contemplating further rate hikes when its own forecast is that South Africa will experience 250 days of load-shedding this year — 60% worse than 157 days in 2022 — and that economic growth will slow to just 0.3%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.