We are not disposable, say health-care workers

They were heroes

When the field hospital closed, the health-care workers were allocated to clinics according to where they lived. Negukhula says they did not ask what would happen to them when Nasrec closed. “They told us that we mustn’t worry because there are a lot of shortages in clinics, so we will continue working.

“We were surprised at the end of March when the department did not renew our contracts. However, those who worked at the bigger hospitals like Baragwanath have gone back to work. So it’s only us in district hospitals and clinics left outside,” she says.

“We will continue fighting until they take us back. This is not fair. Remember when Covid started, they were calling us heroes, but now they are throwing us away just like that.”

Ynitu president Rich Sicina says the union had been complaining about the shortage of staff, materials and resources even before the pandemic. “Then Covid happened and they employed many health-care professionals under Covid contracts. So now that they believe Covid is no longer rampant and killing people, they want to release them and they are citing a lack of budget.”

Sicina says the provincial health department was given an initial budget of R2.2bn. However, this year, it has been cut in half. “The treasury must release the budget. They can’t implement austerity measures against the department of health, a sector that deals with people’s lives.

“Go to any township — Katlehong, Krugersdorp, Soweto, Mamelodi — and many community members will tell you about treatment in our facilities. It’s a known secret that the department of health Gauteng is a complete mess.”

Multitasking nurses

Sicina says all the union is asking is that the government employ nurses. “We are not saying employ a million nurses, we are saying employ enough nurses, employ enough doctors, employ enough health-care workers on the ground — your porters, cleaners, pharmacists, etc — because we find our nurses doing all these jobs.”

If there’s no cleaner, says Sicina, nurses have to clean because they can’t work in a dirty ward. Likewise, if there is no pharmacist, they find themselves dispensing medication. “The public health-care system says there are more than 10,000 vacant unfunded posts in the system. So all we are asking for is the treasury and the department of health to release the money and close those gaps … Make materials and human resources available.

“Suppose they are not listening to us and not responding accordingly, then we will go to the Union Buildings, to the president and parliament. Please [end] this gross staff shortage because it is killing our people.”