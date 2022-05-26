×

Money & Investing

WATCH | ESG and climate issues: How can Africa best tackle these?

The World Economic Forum president and Standard Bank Group's CEO share their insights in this Africa.com interview

26 May 2022 - 12:49
This year Africa Day, which was celebrated on May 25, coincided with the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This event saw African leaders, together with other world leaders, gather to discuss issues of importance to the continent and the rest of the world.

One of the critical matters that Africa must address is how the continent tackles climate change, and the role that the public and private sector will play in addressing this and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

In honour of Africa Day, and its theme of “Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent”, Africa.com's Teresa Clarke had the opportunity to speak to Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, and Sim Tshabalala, CEO of the Standard Bank Group, about how Africa's governments and largest companies can, and will, move forward on addressing ESG issues.

Watch a recording of the interview above.

This article was paid for by Africa.com.

