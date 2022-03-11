Doctors picket outside crisis-ridden Bara

Doctors and other health workers picketed outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Thursday, calling on the provincial department of health not to dismiss more than 800 staff members recruited during the pandemic.

The 819 posts will be scrapped from March 31.

“This is a health crisis of another dimension,” says Prof Mmampapatla Ramokgopa, head of orthopaedic surgery.

The group of about 50 was joined by about 100 members of the National Union of Public Service & Allied Workers (Nupsaw), who were picketing against the scrapping of their contracts. They were employed at Chris Hani Baragwanath and other hospitals as part of the extended public works programme.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Chris Hani Baragwanath medical advisory committee says ending the posts will put a strain on an already understaffed hospital. It says the increase in patients at the hospital due to Covid has been compounded by the addition of patients from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, after the fire that broke out there last year. The posts include health workers and administrative staff.

“These posts have helped us survive, and cutting them will impact health services,” says Prof Martin Smith, clinical head of surgery at the hospital.

The hospital is the largest in the southern hemisphere, receiving patients from across the country and beyond SA’s borders. A failure to “deal with the crisis” at the hospital will “sink” the province’s health sector, says Ramokgopa.

The provincial department of health has also failed to pay contractors. This has affected waste management and the feeding of patients at the hospital, prompting medical staff and members of the public to bring food for patients.

Earlier on Thursday the Gauteng department of health said the hospital had not run out of food and a bread shortage had been resolved. But one doctor says the bread contract has lapsed. “So, [we are] not sure when bread and milk will start being delivered.” The doctor says suppliers of medical equipment who have also not been paid are “refusing to come and service or repair equipment”.

One supplier of bread says: “The people responsible for procurement at the Gauteng department of health have not paid us for four months. After begging and pleading with them to pay us, we had no option but to stop supplying bread to the hospitals.”