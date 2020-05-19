National NEWS ANALYSIS: Covid-19 brings to the fore the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act Tensions rise over the DA challenge the act but Ramaphosa makes a welcome intervention BL PREMIUM

More than two months after SA began its state of disaster, public sentiment over the lockdown, which has moved beyond its initial 21 days, has shifted away from that general support to increasingly harsher scrutiny of the government.

Some of the main issues have been a lack of oversight on the decision-making of the government, as well as transparency in terms of how bodies such as the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) does its work, and exactly what powers it has and from where they are derived.